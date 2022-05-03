by Pastor Joe Lietzke, New Revival Center, Versailles

If you ladies will allow me, I would like to give you a tidbit of knowledge based on my experience and God’s word. God has given me a wonderful wife for almost 50 years. I do admit I am sometimes bad about teasing her, which is often to my detriment.

Proverbs 14:1 tells us that every “wise woman buildeth her house; but the foolish plucketh it down with her hands.”

A good and Godly woman can affirm her husband in away that builds and strengthens him for the world. It’s my experience that a man needs that from his wife. In our world today, so much attention has been placed on women’s rights that we have lost sight of the biblical concept of marriage.

Proverbs 31 gives us the description of a Godly wife. Verse 10 reads, “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts in her and she will do him good and not evil all the days of her life.”

Then it goes on to describe her as industrious and hard working. I like verse 26, “She openeneth her mouth with wisdom and in her tongue is the law of kindness.”

This is a Godly woman that every young man should pray for and every young lady should strive to be.

There is one negative area I should point out to you ladies, found in Prov 25:24: “It is better to live in a corner of the roof than in a house shared with a contentious woman.” Now, in truth, women can often see things before their man and I know in many ways my wife is far more spiritual than me. However, let me tell you ladies that it will only bring conflict to your relationship when you continually gripe and harp on your man about something.

I believe God has set the man as the head of his family. The problem with that is often men are dumb (LOL) and, sometimes, both partners are just selfish.

Let me tell you how my wife handled this down through the years. She learned to just draw her horns back and begin to pray about what she knew was best. Usually, before long I was on board and with the program. Let’s face it men, our women are often smarter than us.

I know you ladies are reading this and shaking your head at my limited insight, but maybe it will help some guy. Blessings!