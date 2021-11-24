

The Grow and Glow Garden Club is organizing a special holiday tribute to Morgan County veterans with a 10-feet tall patriotically decorated Christmas tree to be put on display near the Blue Star Memorial at the intersection of Highway 5/52 and North Monroe in Versailles.

A ceremony is scheduled 4:30 p.m. with the tree lighting 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 at the memorial site.

The scheduled guest speaker is Father John Schmitz with St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Versailles. Also scheduled are presentations by Versailles Mayor Jamie Morrow and representatives of the American Legion.

All area veterans and family members are invited to the tree lighting ceremony.

Organizers encourage veterans and family members to bring ornaments to decorate the tree. The decorations should be red, white, and blue.

Refreshments of coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies will be served.

Arrangements can be made for golf-cart transportation to the memorial for those who need the assistance from vehicles to the site. Limited off street parking is available at the memorial.