Full-Circle Fred!

Hunter Automotive owners Josh, left, and Danielle Hunter with “Fred,” a 1957 Volkswagen Microbus that once belonged to Roger and Bonnie Cooper of Versailles, who once lived on the property in Stover to where “Fred” has been returned.

(photo by Sharon Tausch)

by Sharon Tausch

The Volkswagen Microbus has become a symbol of American culture. Designed in 1947 by Dutch importer of VW Beetles Pen Pon, it went into production in 1950. People loved the fact the Microbus, with it’s roomy interior, rear-wheel drive, and air-cooled engine, could transport humans and products of all kinds to their destinations. According to Smithsonian Magazine.com, the Microbus was seen as a cost-effective alternative to the family station wagon, and by the 1960s became a symbol of protest, to which it was bestowed the name “Hippy Bus.” This article is not chronicling a history of a vehicle. It is instead the story of a local family’s love for the German-manufactured automobiles made in Wolfsburg by “Volkswagenwerk,” (The People’s Car Company), and the story of a local adventure involving the 210945 Microbus that rolled off the line in 1957, the day before Stover resident Josh Hunter’s father, Robert, was born.

The Volkswagen has been the favorite car of the Hunter family even before Stover resident Josh Hunter, of Hunter Automotive, entered the world.

“My brother, sister, and I were brought home from the hospital in a Volkswagen,” said Josh. “My father, Robert and my mother, Kathy Brunjes-Hunter, always had Volkswagens. I was born in Kansas City, but we all moved to my mom’s hometown of Stover 13 years ago after my and Danielle’s son Joshua was born. Dad, who had worked for about 30 years for Volkswagen dealers in the Kansas City area, opened Hunter Automotive on north Highway 135. Once a year, we would host a Volkswagen event that would draw multiple Volkswagen owners from all over the state. We would have food and fellowship with all the Volkswagen fans and then go on the Hunter Fam-Dam Run, which is a cruise to Bagnell Dam and back over the toll bridge. At one point we had 77 Volkswagens participating in the cruise, and we continue to gather more participation each year.

Josh was awakened at 2 a.m. a little more than a year ago and called out to impound a vehicle that had caught on fire south of Fortuna near Highway 5 and Moreau Junction. He loaded and chained the vehicle, got his paperwork from the sheriff, and got back in his truck. Instead of getting back out onto the highway however, he continued down Moreau Road. He said he must have driven nearly a mile, passing some abandoned houses and cars before he came to a barn with a light post in its yard.

“Once I cleared the tree line, there it was!,” Josh said. “I freaked! Then I called my wife, Danielle, and told her what I had found, a 1957 Volkswagen panel bus.” It was the middle of the night, but after dropping the burned vehicle off at the tow lot, he went home and took Danielle back to see it.

Certain vehicles have a way of taking on human persona, and when Josh and Danielle went back to seek out the owners the next day, there sat the bus in broad daylight, looking abandoned and lonely.

“No one was home,” said Josh. “And the property looked like no one lived there, so we went to the two closest houses to the barn.

No one was home at the first house, so we went to the second one and talked with a lady who said no one had lived on the property for years.”

Josh said he and Danielle were “bummed,” but determined to find the property’s owners. After finding out how to search property records online, they learned the owners had died several years ago. A bright spot, however, was there was a son, but additional research revealed he had also died. After more digging, they found the name of Kelly Woolery, the son’s daughter-in-law on social media, and a “possible” phone number that might belong to her.

After calling the number, leaving a message, and writing a letter to Woolery, the Hunters later heard from her in a letter that she was the wife of Darrell Woolery, the son of John Woolery, who was the last registered owner of the bus. However, it would be two weeks before she could meet them at the property and go inside the fence to get a closer look.

“Once we were able to get near it, we noticed some advertising painted on the sides that had all but faded away,” said Josh. “We were able to make out a couple of addresses and also the name COOPER in large letters written on the passenger side and also on the rear quarter. After talking with Kelly for about an hour, we offered to buy the bus, but she said she wasn’t quite ready to sell it.”

After arriving back home, Josh and Danielle continued their research on the name Cooper, and one day one of his cousins came to the shop to schedule an appointment.

“We told him the whole crazy story and mentioned the name Cooper and TV repair. He said he knew of a father and son with the last name of Cooper, who owned and operated a TV repair business in Versailles and Stover back in the 1950s. We kept investigating.”

Josh and Danielle later found an address in Versailles for Cooper’s TV Repair, and Josh asked one of his tow friends if he had ever heard of them.

“He said he knew someone named Chris Cooper, who lived at or near the address of the old shop, and right at that point, Danielle and I drove the seven miles to Versailles and rang the doorbell of the former shop’s address. I asked if Chris Cooper was there. The woman who answered the door said, ‘No, he lives across the street, and there he is outside.”

Josh and Danielle walked over to the house and asked if the man was Chris Cooper. He said “yes,” and verified that his family used to own the Cooper’s TV Repair business along with two Volkswagen buses they used for transporting tools, parts, and TVs. One was a 1957 and the other a 1961. Josh and Chris continued their conversation and found out Josh’s mother and Chris’s sister were best friends growing up.

“I had always heard of mom’s best friend, Roby, and as we kept talking, he asked where Danielle and I lived in Stover. I said ‘in my grandfather’s house right in town.’ His face lit up and he proceeded to tell me his parents used to rent that exact house from my grandpa in the early to mid-1960s.

Josh then talked to Chris’ parents, Roger and Bonnie Cooper, and they confirmed there were two busses connected to the TV repair business. Roger’s dad owned the ‘61, and Roger owned the ‘57 when he and Bonnie lived in the same house where Josh and Danielle live now.

“To say we’ve lost sleep over the past year because of this bus is an understatement,” said Josh. “We went back and forth with Kelly trying to work out a price and time when we could meet again, and while this was all going on, my tow business started dropping off, so I found work with a good friend doing construction. My very first day on the job, my boss was telling us where we were going that day and I heard the name Roger and Bonnie thrown out there. I didn’t think much about it at first, but once we got on the job site it hit me I was at Roger and Bonnie Cooper’s house!”

One mystery after another unfolded, and Josh soon felt like he finally knew everything about the microbus. Roger, the vehicle’s second owner, had bought it from a Volkswagen dealership in Sedalia. The original color was dove blue and milk was delivered in it by the first owner, whose route took him to Versailles and Stover. Roger sold the bus to his dad, and his dad painted all the Cooper advertsiing on it for their business that had three locations: one each in Stover, Versailles, and Laurie. Danielle said the bus had changed hands more than two times before it ended up at the Woolery’s property.

The whole time the Hunters were making their discoveries, they were sharing every detail with Woolery, whom Josh said loved hearing it all, and had decided the bus should go to him and Danielle.

“One day when we learned Kelly was at the house doing lawn work, I caught a ride home from the job site with our delivery guy, got the family together, and left to buy our new bus. After all of that, we had come to bestow the bus with a male gender and started calling him ‘Fred.’”

Danielle said she and Josh named the bus ‘Fred’ “because with his floorboards all rusted out, he reminded us of Fred Flintstone running around barefooted in his foot-mobile,” said Danielle. “His license tags are the same ones he was last registered with. He had been parked in the same spot since 1978, and now we have the registration from 1977.”

After 50 years, ‘Fred’ is sitting comfortably back home in the Hunter Automotive garage, built in 2018 on the spot where Bonnie Cooper’s big garden once was. No, Fred was never used as a hippy bus. He never made it to Woodstock, nor were flowers painted on his sides or teardrops below his headlights. While many of his siblings who rolled off the line with him were involved in counter-culture protests, Fred’s lot was delivering milk and later hauling TVs and repair parts to customers in rural America, and creating the joy of solving his life’s mystery for a young Stover family who has welcomed him back home.