Due to the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Missouri, the state’s physicians strongly encourage its citizens to receive the COVID vaccination. For the great majority of patients, the vaccine is safe and effective, and the easiest way to slow the spread of the Delta variant. Personal physicians can answer questions about the vaccine.

As the disease continues to spread and tax the state’s health systems, members of the Missouri State Medical Association encourage simple acts that can help stop the virus: practice social distancing when possible, voluntarily wear a mask in public places, and get tested if feeling sick. Doing these things will lessen the burden on hospitals and help ensure communities and remain healthy and safe.

You can find more information on COVID and the vaccine at www.MOstopsCOVID.com.

The organization supporting the effort toward vaccination include the following:

Missouri State Medical Association; Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons; Missouri Academy of Family Physicians; Missouri College of Emergency Physicians; Missouri Chapter, American College of Physicians; Missouri Chapter, American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists; Missouri Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics; Missouri Dermatological Society; Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Association; Missouri Society of Anesthesiologists; Missouri Society of Eye Physicians & Surgeons; Greene County Medical Society; Kansas City Medical Society; and St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society.