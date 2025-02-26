Fugitive Wanted in Vermont Arrested After Police Chase in Northumberland

A 26-year-old man, Parker Lovell, was arrested late Saturday night in Northumberland after a police pursuit that led officers through challenging terrain.

Police had attempted to stop Lovell, who was acting suspiciously near Deanbrook Drive and Lancaster Road, but he fled the scene.

After an extensive search through woods, snow, and wetlands, Lovell was apprehended.

Lovell, who was wanted in Vermont for a probation violation related to serious past convictions including first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint, faces charges of being a fugitive from justice.

Authorities also noted that his arrest warrant did not allow for bail. He was processed at the Northumberland Police Department and is being held at the Coos County House of Corrections pending a bail hearing. The Lancaster Police Department assisted with the arrest.