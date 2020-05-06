Alpha “Lucille” Whittle

Alpha “Lucille” Whittle, 89, of Eldon, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence in Eldon.

She was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Eminence, the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Emma (Mooney) Pogue.

She married Sherman Mizer March 27, 2009 in Clinton. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Versailles Family Worship Center.

She is survived by her husband; daughters Carolyn Brown and husband Danny of Stover, Sheila Porter and husband Roy of Eldon, and Mary Liebrum and husband Ron of Eldon; brother Cecil Pogue; sister Alto Swafford and husband Harold Wayne of Stover; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

Funeral service was Saturday, May 9 at Phillips Funeral Home in Eldon with Brother Danny Owsley officiating.

Burial followed at Olean Cemetery in Olean.

Arrangements under direction of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon.