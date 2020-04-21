Alvin Eugene Kelley

Alvin Eugene Kelley, 88, of Stover, in the Ivy Bend Community, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 13, 1932 in Boonville, Cooper County, to David Wesley and Nellie Kathryn (Stillwell) Kelley. He was one of 12 children.

He married Martha Rose Hershberger on Nov. 1, 1950.

He enjoyed fishing and wood working.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years; sons Michael Kelley and wife Debra and John Kelley; daughter Sharlyn Reeds and husband Kerry Myers; brother James Kelley; seven grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son James Kelley, and 10 brothers and sisters.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial will be at a later date.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.