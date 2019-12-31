Annie Bertha Wiecken, 93, of Versailles, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Health System in Jefferson City.

She was born May 22, 1926, in Latham, a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Gertrude A. (Parks) Tomblinson.

She married Carlos Wiecken June 24, 1944 in Versailles. He preceded her in death April 27, 1997.

She worked at Tipton Manufacturing 23 years until her retirement.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing and solving word puzzles.

She was a member of the Versailles Church of Christ.

She is survived by children Bill Wiecken and wife Teresa of Versailles, Danny Wiecken of Versailles, and Lana Camp and husband Lloyd of Midway, Ark.; son-in-law John Bartel of Nelson; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; brothers Ralph Tomblinson of Versailles, Bob Tomblinson of Louisiana, and Ray Tomblinson and wife Thelma of Versailles; sisters Peggy Nowack of Eldon, and Evelyn Blackburn of Versailles; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Patty Bartel and siblings Truman Tomblinson, Bill Tomblinson, Richard Tomblinson, Joe Tomblinson, Carl Tomblinson, and Mary Dowell.

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 30, at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles with Brother Lloyd Camp officiating.

Graveside services and interment were in the Versailles Cemetery.

Memorial contributions were suggested to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.