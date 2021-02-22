Barbara Jean Coonen

Barbara Jean Coonen, 86, of Fond du Lac, Wisc., died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

She was born in 1934 in Neenah, Wisc.

She was a 1952 graduate of Neenah High School. She received a degree in nursing at Waukesha County Technical Institute.

She worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Milwaukee and Fort Atkinson Health Care.

She enjoying working in the church, children’s church, summer Bible school, and several other women’s organizations. She and her husband were long-time members of The Gideons International.

She also enjoyed sewing, cooking new recipes, reading, camping with her family, and her dogs.

She was a member of animal rescue for Boston Terriers and supported many charities including ASPCA, Samaritan’s Purse, and veterans.

She is survived by son Matthew Coonen and wife Beth; daughters Nancy Parker and husband Steve, Lucy Ouradnik and husband Creg, and Anne Ganser and husband Daniel; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents Addison and Laura Doane; stepmother Viola Doane; husband of 54 years Leo Coonen; and sister Nancy Nerenhausen.

Internment was next to her husband in Garber Memorial Estates in Laurie.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.