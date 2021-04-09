Belinda Lee Nichols

Belinda Lee Nichols, 56, of Versailles died Monday, March 22, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born April 25, 1964, the daughter of Alan and Dorothy Comstock.

She worked at Citizens Bank 13 years, Camps Farm Market 11 years, and with Kraft eight years.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed all kinds of craft.

She is survived by two children and their spouses, Cody and Michelle Nichols of Wheatland, and Rachel and Richard Rush of Versailles; eight grandchildren; brothers Jim and wife Karen Poole of Denton, Texas, and Rodney Comstock of Versailles; sisters and husbands Bertha and husband Roger Thyng of Branch, and Kim and husband Scott Hoffa of Versailles; brother-in-law Steve Trotter; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by husband Troy Nichols, her parents, sister Brenda Trotter, sister-in-law Paula Comstock, and a nephew.

She requested there be no funeral service, but rather a private gathering for family.

She will be cremated and buried with her parents in the west lawn addition of the Versailles Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles.