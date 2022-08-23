Benita Marie Knight



Benita Marie Knight, 93, of Stover, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born April 2, 1929, in Burlington, Kan., a daughter of William Christopher and Mary Myrtle (Ferris) Kellum, who preceded her in death.

She married Otis Irving Knight Jan. 10, 1946, in McPherson, Kan. He preceded her in death June 12, 2018.

The couple moved their family to central Missouri, where they raised cattle, hogs, and poultry.

They enjoyed taking trips with their family to most of the lower 48 states, along with Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music, and cooking.

She made sure to take her children and grandchildren to Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Stover, where she was a member.

She is survived by children and thier spouses, Larry and Linda Knight of Tipton, Beverly Tannehill of Warsaw, Janet and David Goodwin of Camdenton, Brenda Schultz of Versailles, and Michael and Jenny Knight of Stover; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Verna Brosmer, Ruby Germann, Dot Duncan, and Billie Inloes; brother Bud Kellum; and sons-in-law Carl Tannehill and Dutch Schultz.

Funeral services are scheduled 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Stover First Baptist Church with The Rev. Chris Roe officiating.

Interment will be in the Stover Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Downs Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover.