

Bonnie Sue Hibdon, 70, of Syracuse, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home.

She was born Nov. 11, 1951, in Sedalia, daughter of Clyde Francis and Erma LaVera “Boob” (Worthley) Myers of Florence.

She graduated in 1969 from Stover High School.

She married Loren Wray Hibdon April 18, 1970. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed gardening and working outside.

She worked in manufacturing at the Stride Rite Shoe Company. She later worked as a machine boot and shoe fancy stitcher at Orvis Gokey for 27 years and then with Boyt Harness Company two years until her retirement.

She was a member of the Florence United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother; son Ryan Hibdon and wife Taylor; daughter Lauren Hibdon and husband Nathan; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and brother Jerry Myers.

Graveside services were Friday, June 17, at Florence United Methodist Cemetery with Peggy Richardson officiating.

Pallbearers were Ryan Hibdon, Curt Oldham, Carl Hibdon, Dayton Doyel, Briar Hibdon, and Colin Hibdson.

Mermorial contributions were suggested to the Florence United Methodist Cemetery.

Arrangements under direction of Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Tipton.