Carol Everitt

Carolyn Sue “Carol” Everitt, 73, of Versailles, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Golden Age Living Center in Stover.

She was born Sept. 23, 1946 to Clyde Woodrow Wilson and Juanita Edith Silvey.

She married Lawrence L. “Larry” Everitt Feb. 17, 1968 in Kansas City.

She was a homemaker, preacher’s wife, and Sunday school teacher at The Gospel Lighthouse in Kansas City several years before moving her family to Versailles in 1986 to help care for her mother. She enjoyed reading her Bible.

She is survived by daughter Melissa “Missy” Capps; two granddaughters; sister Brenda; and partner Neil Capps, all of Versailles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Woody, Don, Nick, Billy, Larry and Johnny; and sisters Willa Wahlers and Wilma Williamson.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles, with Pastor Rick Everitt officiating.

Burial was in Versailles Cemetery.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.