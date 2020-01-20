Carolyn P. Wheeler, 93, of Stover, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Golden Age Living Center in Stover.

She was born Nov. 6, 1926, in Kenmore, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo. She was one of six daughters born to Grant and Vera Palmer.

Upon graduation from Kenmore High School, she worked for the Air Force Air Technical Service Command, then for American Radiator, and later at two family businesses.

She married Edwin Wheeler Aug. 29, 1958, in Kenmore, N.Y.

He preceded her in death Jan. 18, 2013.

After their marriage, the couple moved to Stillwater, Okla., Raleigh, N. C., and Columbia.

In 1972, they moved to Stover and opened the G-W Lumber Company where she worked until her retirement in June 2012.

She was active in the early Hoffa-Weist Library, the American Red Cross, the G.A.L.C. Guild, the American Legion Auxiliary, and other civic activities.

She enjoyed working in her yard and visiting her neighbors.

She is survived by son Randall Wheeler and partner Cynthia Jolly of Stover; daughter Holly Wheeler and husband Joseph Gareri of Greenbelt, Md.; three granddaughters; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters.

Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

Graveside services were in the Stover Cemetery with Pastor Diane Cutler officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.