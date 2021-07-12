Christopher J. Butts

Christopher J. Butts, 71, of Laurie, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, surrounded by his daughters.

He was born May 6, 1950, to Charles and Rosemary (Purvis) Butts. As a boy, he enjoyed spending time with his grandparents at the lake, raising snakes, running track, and playing drums in a band with his friends.

After graduating in 1968 from California High School, he was drafted to Vietnam. He served on a supply barge.

After moving back to Lake of the Ozarks, he opened a True Value hardware store in the Laurie Mall. It was during this time he married and had three daughters. Upon the close of the hardware store, he became a brick mason. He was a member of the local bricklayers’ union, and served as union president a number of years.

Upon his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, reading westerns, watching television, and raising his dogs, pigeons, and fish. He also enjoyed a spirited debate.

He is survived by daughters Jennifer, Angie and Jessica; seven grandchildren; mother Rosemary; three siblings Philip, Debby, and Randy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation is scheduled 11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 18, at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie with a celebration of life observance to follow at noon.

Graveside services and inurnment will follow in the Ozark Chapel Cemetery in Laurie.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.