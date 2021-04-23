Connie Sue Hill

Connie Sue Hill, 68, of Mora, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp.

She was born May 1, 1952, in Trenton, a daughter of Glenn Dodd and Julia Lee (Dean) Stickler.

At age 10, she moved with her family to Sedalia, where she attended school and graduated in 1970 from Smith-Cotton High School. While going to school, she played softball and worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was an adaptive tester for Vocational Rehab for State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

She married Larry Wayne Hill Aug. 5, 1978 at the First United Methodist Church in Sedalia.

She graduated in 1980 from State Fair Community College with an associate’s degree in medical secretarial science. In 1985, she graduated from Washburn University, where she studied business law.

In 1985, they moved to Topeka, Kan., where she worked for Capitol Federal Bank and Volume Shoe and was an office manager for an attorney and later for Professional Engineering Consultants of Topeka.

She became known as “grandma” to a young boy who she helped raise, Jake Anderson.

They moved in 2004 to a farm near Mora.

She was a clerk for the City of Cole Camp and office manager for Poort Excavating in Sedalia, retiring in 2014.

She opened the Renaissance Lady in 2015.

She enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband, camping, fishing, trips to Woodland Park, Colo., and garage sales.

She is survived by daughter Sondra Warner of Topeka, Kan.; son Andy Smith and wife Emily of Mora; fiancé James “Jim” Paul Lord of the home; brothers Larry Stickler of Camdenton and Terry Stickler of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Larry Hill.

Funeral services were Monday, April 19, at Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp, with Pastor Jason Veale officiating. Burial was in Highland Sacred Gardens in Sedalia. Pallbearers were Andy Smith, Warren Smith, Jake Anderson, Andy Brockman, James Stoppel, Jake Jackson, Lewis Martin, and Mike Davis.

Memorial contributions were suggested to American Legion Post No. 305 in care of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

Arrangements under direction of Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.