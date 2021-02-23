Darrell Dake

Darrell Glenn Dake, 71, of Stover, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 following a short fight with cancer.

He was born Aug. 12, 1949 at the family home in Iberia, to Joseph and Mary Jane Dake (Duncan).

At a very young age, he helped his parents and siblings at the family sawmill and farm, tinkering with cars and tending to animals.

He grew up in Iberia, and went to work for Allied Telephone Company.

They transferred him to Stover, early in his employment. He retired after 39 years.

He and his wife remained in Stover to be close to family activities. He enjoyed hunting with his beagles, fishing, and farming.

He enjoyed old cars and looked forward to Sonic Summer Nights when he would drive his 1964 Impala SS and swap stories with other car enthusiasts.

He is survived by his wife Linda; children Johnny Dake and wife Monica, Michael Haley, Julie Folsom and husband Isom; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings Myrel Dake, Floyd Dake and wife Norma, Ritchie Dake and wife Mary, Pauline Humphrey, Barbara McDaniel, Beverly Pendleton and husband Danny, and Becky Buckley and husband Tom, sisters-in-law Jenny Dake, Lana Duncan and husband Doug, Margaret Vaughn, Joann Burns and husband Eddie, and Denise Leutkemeyer and husband Dean; many nephews and nieces; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Mary Sue Dake, Robert Dake, Rosa Rowden, Donna Dake, and Bonnie Pendleton.

In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated. Visitation is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m., at Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

A celebration of life observance is scheduled 3 p.m. at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the Dake Cemetery in Iberia.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Goldschmidt’s Cancer Center in Jefferson City or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements under direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.