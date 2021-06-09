David Dean Gardner

David Dean Gardner, age 43, of Versailles, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home. He was born March 6, 1978, in Columbia, Missouri, a son of Richard and Ranae (Hawkins) Gardner.

On May 10, 2020, in Versailles, he was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Courtney (Whitaker) Gardner.

Dave loved celebrating life’s moments with Courtney. They traveled to many fun places and restaurants making many great memories.

He was a family man and tried to make everyone feel loved.

Dave attended the Versailles First Christian Church.

He was a man of faith who loved adventures. He wanted to go everywhere and do anything.

For many years, he was employed by Beeline Snack Shops. He became ill and lost his job so he changed his dream to owning a restaurant. In February of this year, he and his wife signed a lease for a pasta restaurant in Versailles, which opened last month. He was so excited to start this adventure.

One of his hobbies was traveling to all the covered bridges in Missouri. After completing that goal in 2018, he decided to try visiting all the State Parks. During this journey, he found one in Eminence that he loved. Echo Bluff became the getaway spot and where he wanted to retire. He wanted to buy a new Ford Bronco and escape to either Echo Bluff or Arkansas and live in peace and quiet, in the country.

Things that brought Dave joy were Ford Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, adventures, children and his grandson, owning and operating the restaurant, dad jokes, children laughing, sitting outside drinking coffee, listening to Mark Sidebottom preach and treasured the time he spent hanging out with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Gardner.

Dave is survived by his wife, Courtney Gardner of the home; daughters, Selena Carpio, Paisley Carpio and Sahara Carpio and grandson, Tucker of Versailles; his mother, Ranae Gardner of Jefferson City; sisters, Elizabeth Sherrell and husband Scott of Jefferson City and Rebekah Henley and husband Rob of Versailles and two nephews, Zakk and Xander. Dave had two children by a previous marriage, Jakeb and Iris Muzy of California, Missouri.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at 6:06 p.m., Sunday, June 6th, at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:06 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pass-Da Buckets in care of Courtney Gardner.

Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.

PAID OBITUARY