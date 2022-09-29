David Leo Schneider, Jr., 59, of Stover, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born Dec. 30, 1962, in Jasper, Ind., a son of the late David Leo, Sr. and Joyce (Williams) Schneider.

He married Corinne Jean (Jackson) Schneider Aug. 1, 2019 in Hawesville, Ky. She survives of the home.

He worked as a poultry processor, retiring from Cargill and Tyson.

He was raised in the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed fishing and classic cars.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Derek Schneider and wife Shannon of Cannelton, Ind. and Megan Schneider of Tell City, Ind.; three grandchildren; siblings Michael Schneider of Henderson, Ky., Ricky Schneider of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Faye Schneider of Indiana; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Laura Alvey and stepbrother Charlie James.

There are no services planned at this time.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.