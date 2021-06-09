Deborah Sue Koss

Deborah Sue Koss, 70, of Gravois Mills, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her home.

She was born March 7, 1951 in Topeka, Kan., a daughter of Delmar James and Esther (Tostado) Sandeffer.

She married Charles Daniel Koss Sept. 27, 1969 in Topeka, Kan.

She was raised in Topeka and was a 1969 graduate of Highland Park High School.

The couple made their home in Topeka and later moved to Independence. They began visiting Lake of the Ozarks in 1996 and became permanent residents in 2018.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years of the home; son Brian Koss and wife Teresa of Malta Bend; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son Aaron Koss.

A celebration of life observance is scheduled 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie. Visitation is scheduled 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12 at the funeral home.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.