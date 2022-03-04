Diane Mary Sander, 74, of Stover, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Golden Age Living Center in Stover.

She was born Jan. 5, 1948 to Arthur Sander and Genevieve (Vogler).

She worked 20 years at Quality Industries in Versailles.

She collected stuffed animals, her favorite color was purple, she had a lot of jewelry, and enjoyed getting her hair done.

She is survived by friends and coworkers at Quality Industries.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. Services are planned for a later date.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home of Versailles.