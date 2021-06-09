Dona Johnson

Dona Rae Lemasters Johnson, 65, of Gravois Mills, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home.

She was born Jan. 11, 1956 in Olney, Ill., a daughter of Don and Elizabeth June (Simmons) Lemasters.

She married Roy Calvin Johnson June 9, 2002 at West Lake Christian Church in Laurie.

She graduated in 1974 from Wellsville-MiddletownR-1 High School. She immediately enrolled in Mexico Licensed Practical Nursing School and received her LPN cap in November 1974 and graduated in June 1975. She continued her nursing education and became a Registered Nurse, working for Dr. Shoup and as a nursing home administrator.

When she moved to the Lake of the Ozarks 25 years ago, she worked for Bass Pro Shops in Laurie. She made a career in interior design consultation as branch manager at Dugan’s Paint and Flooring Center in Laurie.

She was a member of West Lake Christian Church in Laurie. She was the music director there 18 years.

She enjoyed playing the piano.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years of the home; brother Steve Lemasters and wife Vicki of Mexico, Mo.; several nephews, many cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life observance is scheduled 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at West Lake Christian Church in Laurie. Visitation is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the church

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to West Lake Christian Church, 936 Hwy O, Laurie MO 65037.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.