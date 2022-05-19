Donald Wayne Buller, 86, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, while working on his flower beds.

He was born May 3, 1936, to Menno and Edna (Schroeder) Buller in Halstead, Kan.

As a boy, his family moved around the country. He graduated eighth grade in Crowley, Colo. Following the tradition of his father and grandfather, he began his lifelong career of carpentry.

He went to Los Angeles for his 1W service in July 1955. He married Kathryn Jantz Nov. 10, 1957.

The couple settled in Livingston, Calif. where he partnered with his brother Verle in carpentry and farming sweet potatoes and almonds. In 1976, they moved to Dalhart, Texas to farm. They moved back to California in 1980, where he continued construction work.

In 2004, they became houseparents at a girls’ unit in Columbia. After the term of the unit was over, they moved near Stover.

He was baptized at 15 by Min. Ervin Nightingale at Scott City, Kansas. He sang in numerous quartets and was a song leader many years. He started a church school in Livingston Calif. and served 20 years on the Grace Home board.

He is survived by wife Kathryn; daughter Sonja Schmidt and husband Darrell of Farwell, Texas; son Marlon Buller and wife Tammy of Florence; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Errol Buller and wife Pat; sister Wilda Nightingale and husband Sidney; sisters-in-law Velma Buller, Gloria Buller, and Marilyn Martin and husband Howard.

Preceded him in death were his parents; son Greg; sister Patricia Elmasian; and brothers Delbert, Roland, Verle, Russell, and Robert.

Funeral services were Monday, May 16 at Oak Ridge Mennonite Church near Florence with Ministers Wade Unruh, David Koehn, and Melvin Koehn officiating.

Burial was in Oak Ridge Cemetery near Florence. Pallbearers were Travis Buller, Tristan Schmidt, Bryson Buller, Tyron Schmidt, Randall Isaac, Austin Koehn, and Shawn Koehn.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Oak Ridge Mennonite Church in care of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

Arrangements under direction of Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.