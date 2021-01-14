Donna M. Heimsoth

Donna Mae Lillian (Wilkens) Heimsoth, 89, of Cole Camp, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia.

She was born May 17, 1931 in Sedalia, the only child of Edwin and Esther (Mueller) Wilkens.

She was a life-long resident of Cole Camp and member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was baptized May 31, 1931, and confirmed March 25, 1945, by Pastor Henry Gerike.

She led a children’s choir, was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and later served on the funeral luncheon committee.

She graduated in 1949 from Cole Camp High School and then attended Central Missouri State Teachers College in Warrensburg for one year, studying music.

She married Lambert Heimsoth, also of Cole Camp, March 5, 1950 and moved to a farm near Cole Camp, where they raised nine children. He preceded her in death in 2012.

She grew a garden each year, supported her children’s activities, and was a 4-H leader.

As her children grew more independent, she worked outside the home at the Lincoln Truck Stop, Archias Seed Store in Sedalia, Bothwell Hotel, and the Sedalia Best Western.

In 2004, the couple moved from the farm into Cole Camp, where they enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with friends and family.

She enjoyed cooking for her grandchildren, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, traveling, and visiting many places in the U. S. and Germany.

She was a Cole Camp Bluebirds fan and rarely missed an activity.

She is survived by daughters Judith and husband Kenneth Rehmer, Janis and husband Todd Garren, and Jana and husband Bruce Emmerich; sons Kenneth and wife Annette Heimsoth, Gary and wife JoAnita Heimsoth, Steve and wife Barbara Heimsoth, Kim and wife Valerie Heimsoth, Randy Heimsoth, and Brian and Tamala Heimsoth, all of Cole Camp; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Carlene Heimsoth; brother-in-law Elroy and wife Paula Heimsoth; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 62 years.

Due to COVID-19 concerns a private service was Saturday Jan. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp.

Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Cole Camp. Pallbearers were Patrick Rehmer, Tim Heimsoth, G.W. Heimsoth, Brandon Heimsoth, Hawk Hagston, and Zachary Heimsoth.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Cole Camp Senior Center, Lutheran School Association, or Crossroads Hospice in care of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

Arrangements under direction of Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.