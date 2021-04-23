Dorie Cannella

Dorcas Joy “Dorie” Cannella, 77, of Gravois Mills died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her home.

She was born June 10, 1943, to the Rev. Marvin and Paula Klug Kammrath of Milwaukee, Wis.

She was a 1961 graduate of Hales Corners and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education in 1988.

She married Leroy Leman, who preceded her in death. The father of her two children, Oliver Morris, also preceded her in death in 2017.

She married Sam Cannella May 21, 2014.

She worked as an in-home health worker and also as a caregiver for nursing homes.

She enjoyed traveling, cruises, reading, and listening to Christian music while doing daily devotions.

She is survived by her husband Sam; children Jennifer Jennings of St. Joseph, Ill., and Joel Jennings and wife Angela of Colorado Springs, Colo.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings Holly Giertz of Strasburg, Ill., John Kammrath and wife Sara of San Antonio, Texas, Sue Kittel and husband Chuck of Pingree Grove, Ill., and Dan Kammrath of Peoria, Ariz.; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. Graveside service is scheduled 3 p.m. May 22, in Strasburg, Ill. at Grace Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles.