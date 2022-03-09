Dorothy Elleen “Tinker” (Witt) Freeman, 81, of Versailles, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Golden Age Living Center in Stover.

She was born June 14, 1940, in Gravois Mills, daughter of the late John adn Lucille (Cornett) Witt.

She married Clement Earl “Cajun” Freeman June 5, 1976 in Denver, Colo.

She enjoyed creating artwork on her computer. She had a love for animals and was a supporter of the local animal shelters.

She is survived by husband Earl “Cajun” Freeman and many cousins.

Funeral services were Sunday, March 6 at the Kidwell- Garber Funeral Home in Versailles with the Rev. Rod Campbell and Barry Grider officiating. Graveside services and interment were in the Versailles Cemetery.

Memorial contributions were suggested to the Stover Animal Shelter or Ozarks Kat and K9 shelter.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.