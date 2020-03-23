Ellen Marie (Huff) Cortina, 51, of Versailles, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 10, 1968, in Gohen Ind. daughter of Beulah Marie Huff.

She enjoyed the outdoors.

She is survived by husband,

Jose Cortina; son Jose Cort

ina, Jr.; daughters Ines Cortina, Adrianna Ritter, and Melissa Goodman; two grandchildren; and sister Paula Butler.

She was preceded in death by mother Beulah Huff, brother David Huff, and an aunt.

There are no services planned at this time.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.