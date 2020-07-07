Eva Richardson

Eva Rose Moser-Mayer-Richardson, 93, died Monday June 29, 2020, in Lee’s Summit.

She was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Brunswick to the late George E. Moser and Rose P. (Reigelsberger) Moser. She was one of eight siblings.

She married Max Francis Mayer Feb. 8, 1947 in Kansas City. They had five children. He preceded her in death April 7, 1992.

She married Clifford Richardson July 12, 2003.

She was a businesswoman, and was comptroller of Midway Electric and Plumbing Supply.

She enjoyed real estate, constructing houses, playing cards, and board games.

She is survived by her husband of the home; siblings Lala and George; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Eugene, Victor, MaryAnn, Paul, and Clarence.

Funeral services were Monday, July 6, at the Historic St. Patrick’s Church on Highway O in Laurie.

Burial was in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.