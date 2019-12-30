

Faye Krzesinski (born Areta Fay Biggers), 74, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at her home near Stover. She was born June 23, 1945 to Leonard and Alta Biggers.

She attended Lawrence Kansas Public Schools until she married Jerry Schrader at 16.

She moved, in approximately 1982, to the Lake of the Ozarks and went to work as a salesperson and office manager at the Ivy Bend Land Office. She continued to be an active contributor to the Bendco and Ivy Bend communities until her death.

She was preceded in death by brothers Clyde and Melvin; sister Betty; and daughter Lori Strutton.

She is survived by Donald Krzesinski (26 years together); brother Frances Biggers; son Link Schrader; two granddaughters; and five great-grandsons.

Funeral services are scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles. Visitation is 2 p.m. followed at 3 p.m. by a time of sharing memories.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 5780 Osage Beach Pkwy, Suite 230, Osage Beach, MO 65065; and Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter, 17290 MO-5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles.