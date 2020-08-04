Floyd John Sumner

Floyd John Sumner, 70, of Versailles, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

He was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Versailles, a son of the late Lloyd and Beulah (McGinnis) Sumner.

He married Edna Lou Thatcher Jan. 5, 1974. She preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2011.

He married Anita (Hall) Covert Sumner Dec. 8, 2018. She survives of the home.

He worked in the propane industry for more than 30 years. He also worked as a carpenter with his uncle, Roy, and then on his own after Roy retired.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and remodeling homes. He was a craftsman and enjoyed building cabinets and bookshelves out of wood.

He was also a musician and enjoyed performing at a wide variety of venues around central Missouri.

He was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Barnett.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Kevin Sumner and wife Angela of Florence, Donna Russell and husband Terry of Springfield, Debbie Houchens and husband Gary of Billings, Ellen Bauer of Spring, Texas, and Alan Bauer and wife Jenny of Stover; brother Denzil Sumner and wife Shirley; aunts Josephine Colvin and Mildred Sumner; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by sister Judy Pace Sittner, brother David Sumner, and a grandson.

Graveside services and interment were Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the Versailles Cemetery with Pastor J.D. Montgomery officiating.

A celebration of life observance will be at a later date at the New Life Assembly of God Church in Barnett.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Quality Industries or New Life Assembly of God Church.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.