Frank Donald Terry, 89, of Laurie, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 23, 1930, in Gladstone, a son of the late Frank Day and Ethel Mae (Brown) Terry.

He married Mary Ann (Moore) Terry Dec. 19, 1950 in Kansas City, Kan. She survives of the home.

He was born and raised on a farm in Laurie and farmed most of his life. He served in the United States Army as a combat field medic during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged April 16, 1960.

He joined the Union Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 1851-7286 in Sedalia where he was a member more than 50 years.

He was an outdoorsman and raccoon hunter. He played the guitar and participated in weekly gospel sings at local churches and nursing homes. He was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He was a member of the George M. Waddell VFW Post 5178 in Gravois Mills.

In addition to his wife of 69 years, he is survived by children Donna Johnson and husband Jerry of Versailles, Karen Owen and husband Fred of Camdenton, and David Terry and wife Kelly of Laurie; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers G. L. Terry of Branson, Day Terry of Tightwad, and Larry Terry of Tightwad; sister Shirley Fockler of Wichita, Kan.; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Harold, Norman, Juanita, Almeta, Louise, and June.

A private family service with full military honors will be at a later date.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.