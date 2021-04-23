Galen Marriott

Galen Marriott, 74, of Stover died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

He was born Oct. 31, 1945 and, the youngest of three children born to Arnold and Thelma Gillespie Marriott.

He grew up in Stover and could be seen often at the local Cree-Mee.

He enjoyed muscle cars and owned several over the years.

He was a 1963 graduate of Stover High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Missouri National Guard, receiving his honorable discharge in November 1971.

For all of his adult life he drove a gravel truck. More than 30 years were with the Missouri Department of Transportation. After retirement, he was self-employed with Marriott Trucking until his health began to fail.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Chiefs football.

He is survived by daughter Traci Marriott of Stover; sister and brother-in-law Helen and Merle Welpman of Bedford, Texas; four nephews and a niece; several great-nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Sidebottom, and a nephew.

In keeping with his wishes he was cremated.

A celebration of life observance is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 18, at the American Legion Hall in Stover. Military honors will be rendered 2 p.m. at the Legion Hall.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.