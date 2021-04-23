Heather Dawn King

Heather Dawn King, 48, of Stover, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home.

She was born Feb. 5, 1973 in Des Moines, Iowa, a daughter of Alan and Phyllis (Stubbs) Ozimek.

She married Melvin Gene King Oct. 25, 2013 in Indianola, Iowa.

She lived most of her life in Iowa, working as a waitress. She moved to Stover, after her marriage.

She enjoyed watching crime scene and animal shows on television.

She is survived by her husband of the home; children Terry Wruck of Des Moines, Iowa, Lisa Gray of Eldora, Iowa, Troy Harrison of Stuart, Iowa, Amanda Garrison of Stover, and Austin Harrison of Stuart, Iowa; a granddaughter; father Alan Ozimek of West Des Moines, Iowa; mother Phyllis Ozimek of Adel, Iowa; brother Joshua Stubbs of Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life observance will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a mental health awareness program.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.