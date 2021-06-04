Helen “Joann” Moulton

Helen “JoAnn” Moulton, 79, of Linn Creek, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Kansas City, daughter of Buford and Fanny Imogene (Peeler) Short. Following her mother’s death, her father married Ruby Jean Diehm, who raised her as a daughter.

She was a cheerleader and prom queen at Pleasant Hill High School and graduated in 1959.

She married David Gene Moulton July 1, 1960 in Kansas City. He preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2020 after 60 years of marriage.

In 1974, the couple moved to Lake of the Ozarks, where they owned and operated Lake Discount Center hardware store. In 1985, bought The Shoe Inn shoe store. She retired from Tan-Tar-A after 25 years in reservations.

She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and crocheting baby blankets to donate to the local hospital.

She is survived by daughters Kim and husband Nick Stutesman of Laurie, and Kathy and husband Kurt Adamson of Linn Creek; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Carolyn Allen, Pam and husband Bob Brinkoetter, and Sandy and Clayton Janecky; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law Judy and Don Twitchell, and a nephew.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 29 at Sunrise Bible Church in Sunrise Beach, with Pastor Nick Stutesman officiating.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Sunrise Bible Church.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.