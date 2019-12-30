

James W. “Jim” Campbell, Sr., 96, of Versailles, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home.

He was born Jan. 26, 1923, in Versailles, a son of Milton Wray Sr. and Emma Lee Ratcliff Campbell.

He was an Army Air Force veteran, serving December 1942 through December 1945 in World War II as a pilot, receiving three Bronze Stars for campaigns WD GO 33 and 40 in China, Burma, and India in 1945. He also was awarded medals for the Asiatic/Pacific Theatre Campaign and the American Theatre Campaign. He received three Overseas Bars, the Victory Ribbon, and the Missouri Veterans Medal, along with Marksman medals.

Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Versailles and went to work with AT&T, serving 25 years as a lineman and later as a technician. He retired from Southwestern Bell after 50 years.

While working for the phone company, he met a fellow telephone company employee, Louise Greenup. They married May 10, 1953 in Eldon. She preceded him in death Sept. 25, 2010, after 57 years of marriage.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Versailles.

He also was a member of the American Legion Post 104 in Versailles and a charter member of the Rolling Hills Country Club in Versailles. He served 35 years with the Versailles Fire Department and 35 years with the Versailles Lions Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and working in his yard. In the past few years, he enjoyed reading on his back patio.

He is survived by son James W. “J.C.” Campbell, Jr. and wife Dani of Versailles; brother Milton Campbell Jr. and wife Lois of Versailles; two grandchildren; one great granddaughter; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; aunt and uncle Jake and Frances Campbell, who helped raise him; brother Ed Campbell; sisters Gussie Campbell, Dimple Cornett, Nell Garrison, Eva Watts, Annie Hull; and two infants.

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 23 at Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles with the Rev. Robert Ross officiating.

Interment, with military honors, was in the West Lawn Addition of the Versailles Cemetery.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Hospice Compassus.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles.