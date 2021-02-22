Jay D. Iliff

Jay D. Iliff, 56, of Sunrise Beach, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach.

He was born Sept. 23, 1964, in Peoria, Ill., the son of Joe Thomas and Clara Ann (Phillips) Iliff.

The last twenty years, he worked for PSC Computers in Camdenton as a computer technician.

He enjoyed woodworking and cooking.

He is survived by significant other Pamela Cota of the home; children Jayme Iliff and Joe Iliff both of the home; his mother; sisters Terry Jo Iliff and husband John Brown of Rio Rancho, N. Mex., LaDonna Porter and husband Jeff of Camdenton, and Lisa Doerr and husband Scott of Germantown Hills, Ill.; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 22, at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.

Graveside services and interment were in Garber Memorial Estates.

Memorial contributions were suggested to his children in care of Pamela Cota.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.