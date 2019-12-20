

Jerry Dean Sadler, 72, of Stover died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

He was born May 10, 1947 to LeeRoy and Billie Jean (Chandler) Sadler.

He married Anne L. Wurtz Feb. 2, 1980 in Potosi. She survives of the home.

He was a regular attendee of Maplewood Church in Sedalia, where he occasionally played the piano. Additionally he played piano several years for Faith Baptist Church in Sedalia.

He worked as a Probation and Parole Officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections more than 25 years until retirement. He was responsible for the firearms training and certification of probation officers.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and shooting guns.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Brian Sadler and wife Tammy of Sedalia, and Michael Sadler and wife Kristan of Laquey; sister Joyce Bridges and husband Stan of Jackson; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a niece.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 21 at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia with the Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

Burial was at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia. Pallbearers were Brian Sadler, Michael Sadler, Austin Sadler, Andrew Sadler, Braden Sadler, and Stan Bridges.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Maplewood Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.