Jim Miller

James Hugh “Jim” Miller, 75, of Stover died Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Golden Age Living Center in Stover.

He was born Jan. 9, 1946 in California, Mo. to James “Dorsey” and Wilma “Grace” Francis Miller.

He was a 1964 graduate of Stover High School..

He married LaVera Ann Grupe April 22, 1972.

He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Versailles except for five years at Martinton Christian Church in Illinois.

He moved to Martinton, Ill. at 18 years old and worked at McCullough’s Implement Company five years as a mechanic, assisting a supervisor, and driving a delivery truck hauling machinery from Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

In 1969, he moved back to Stover where he worked for Smithson, Inc. 12 years as a mechanic. He went to work for the Department of Corrections as a Medical Assistant II. After the phasing out, he became a Correction’s Officer and worked for Missouri DOC for 15 years.

He worked for Mid-Mo ambulance two years as an EMT, went to school for paramedic training, and worked another 18 years. He was one of three paramedics in Morgan County at that time. He also worked part-time for the Stover Police Department several years.

He was a board member of First Christian Church, served as treasurer for several years, taught Sunday School, and helped with Vacation Bible School.

He enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, and photography.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, of the home; daughter Jamie Miller of Chillicothe; three granddaughters; many friends; and other relatives.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Melissa Miller; grandson Blake Litton; and two brothers and their wives Dorsey and Mary Miller, and Johnny and Bea Miller.

Funeral services were Friday, April 2 at the First Christian Church in Versailles with John Wagner and Jeff Speilman officiating. Burial was in the Hopewell Cemetery.

Memorial contributions were suggested to First Christian Church in Versailles, Show Me Christian Youth Home, or the Hopewell Cemetery.

Arrangements under direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.