Jimmy Kruse

Jimmy William Kruse, 90, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

He was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Crescent, first born son to Jerry and Gladys Kruse.

He graduated in 1947,from Versailles High School, Versailles; from Manhattan Bible College in 1958, Manhattan, Kan. with a B.A. in 1958; and in 1965 from Lincoln Christian Seminary in Lincoln, IL with a M.A.

He married Laura Lorraine Turner Sept. 1, 1951. She preceded him in death April 1958. He married Eileen Donna Violett June 7, 1959.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Company C, 86th Regiment/Division in Ft. Riley, Kan. during the Korean War in food service as first cook and mess sergeant being honorably discharged as Sergeant.

He preached his first sermon at Hopewell Union Church in 1954. He received his ministerial license in 1955 and was ordained in Christian Church ministry in 1957. Jim preached steadily from February 1956 to July 2015, for a total of 60 years. He retired at the age 85.

He was evangelist for many revivals, and officiated hundreds of weddings and funerals.

He served on the board of Quality Industries, New Hope Christian Community, Lake Ozark Christian Evangelizing Fellowship, C.E.A., N.C.E.F., W.E.A., various church camps, and served as camp manager at Prairie States Christian Service Camp in Watseka, Ill. from 1964 to 1971.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eileen Kruse, of Versailles; daughter Eva Kruse Maxwell and husband Ed of Bixby, Okla., daughter Arleen Stephan and husband Brad of North Richland Hills, Texas, daughter Ginny Schad and husband Rodney of Versailles, daughter Oneta Spielman and husband Jeff of Versailles, son Steve Kruse and wife Judy of Versailles, daughter Misty Dake of St. Louis, daughter Amber Wilson and husband Chris of Jonesburg; 27 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; sister Chris Laughlin and her husband Wayne of Jonesburg, brother Bob Kruse and wife Billie of Liberty, brother Gayle Kruse and wife Julie of Wright City; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Kruse; son Timothy Kruse, grandsons Daniel and Brian Schad; sisters Mary Miller and Geneva Mundy; brother Earl Kruse; and daughter-in-law Belia Kruse.

He enjoyed playing cards, laughing at a good joke and ministering to the broken-hearted.

Funeral services are scheduled 10: a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles. Graveside services and interment with full military honors will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Hope Christian Community or to TRU Ministry.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.