John Anthony Andrews, 77, of Hanover, Pa. died Monday, March 23, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover in Handover Pa.

He was born May 24, 1942 in Kansas City, the son of the late Olt Glen and Elizabeth Virginia (Riffle) Andrews.

He was a graduate of the University of Missouri and did some graduate studies at the University of Kansas. He served in the United States Navy 30 years and during the Vietnam War. He also taught Navy Jr. ROTC in Baltimore Public Schools a number of years.

He was a member of the VFW Post 2506 in Hanover and was a member of the American Legion Color Guard. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hanover and volunteered with the Hanover Council of Churches and their Meals on Wheels program. He was also a member of the Hanover Area Historical Society.

He is survived by sons John Andrews, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va. and Timothy Andrews of Chesapeake, Va.; siblings C. Michael Andrews of Pawtucket R.I., Margaret Andrews of St. Louis, Jane Uptegrove of Stover, and Linda Batten of Alsea, Ore; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings Gene, Joseph, and Janet Andrews.

A celebration of life observance will be determined. Inurnment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hanover Area Historical Society, 21 Baltimore St., Hanover, Pa 17331.

Arrangements under direction of Wetzel Funeral Home in Hanover, Pa.