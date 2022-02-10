John M. “J.T.” Troutman



John M. “J.T.” Troutman, 65, of Versailles died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at his home.

He was born July 15, 1956, in Kansas City, son of the late Joe J. and Necia Marie (Scott) Troutman.

He graduated in 1974 from Stover High School.

He was a United States Army veteran.

He worked in maintenance for the City of Versailles many years.

He enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a member of the Freedom of the Road Riders. He was an ordained minister and performed wedding ceremonies for many couples throughout the years. He also enjoyed working on vehicles.

He is survived by daughter Jessica Simmons and husband Curtis of Versailles; stepson Rob Decker and wife Angie of Columbia; three grandchildren; sister Lurah Greer and husband Michael of Pleasant Hill; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life observance is scheduled 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Chad Courter officiating.

Visitation is scheduled 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to his grandchildren in care of Jessica Simmons.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.