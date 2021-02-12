Keigan Minidis

Keigan Alexander Minidis came into this world on January 6, 2020, at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Columbia, arriving at 23 weeks and 1 day, weighing 1 pound and 2 ounces and measuring 10.4 inches long. From the beginning, with his tiny arms outstretched and defying all the odds, he had already proved to his family he may be tiny but he was mighty.

From the beginning the doctors didn’t give Keigan much of a chance but mom, Megan and dad, Kirk at least wanted to give him the opportunity to meet his six siblings. For the next year Keigan’s family resided between their home in Stover and the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia, spending every moment encouraging Keigan to live. They watched in amazement as he slowly put on pounds and his tiny body would respond to mom and dad’s voice and touch. With each passing day the doctors and nurses fell more and more in love with the little boy with the big personality.

As the days turned into months, Megan and Kirk experienced the joy of watching him smile when they held him and put on his serious face at the game of peek-a-boo. There were days of hope and days that were long and uncertain but through it all their love for Keigan never wavered.

On January 23 of this year, Keigan began to show signs that his tiny body was beginning to fail. With a heavy heart and much prayer, Megan and Kirk made the decision to let their son, who had fought so hard for the past year, to return to his heavenly Father. It was on Sunday night, January 31, 2021, that Keigan’s fight was over and he passed in his parents’ arms.

Keigan is survived by his parents, Kirk Minidis and Megan Forsythe Foushee and his six siblings, Ayden, Kylee, Madilynn, Chase, Gracelynn and Levi; his paternal grandparents, Doug and Gail Minidis of Michigan and Donna Manley of South Carolina; his maternal grandparents, Patricia Callahan and James Wilson of Stover and Mike and Lisa Forsythe of Eldon; his paternal great grandparents, Barb and Ed Landry of Arizona; his maternal great grandmother, Faye Maness of Stover; his Godmother, Dr. Dana Bichianu, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many people who kept him and his family in their prayers.

While we may have held Keigan in this world for only a short time, he will remain forever in our hearts.

The family received friends from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, at the Family Worship Center in Versailles.

Funeral services were 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, at the Family Worship Center in Versailles.

Burial was in the Stover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Women and Children’s Hospital NICU or the Ronald McDonald House both in Columbia.

Arrangements are by the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

