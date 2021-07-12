Kristy K. Evans

Kristy K. Evans, 51, of Gravois Mills, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach.

She was born Jan. 26, 1970, in Kansas City, a daughter of the late Walter Lee, Jr. and Patty Jean (Henry) Evans.

She is survived by son Preston Evans of the home; sister Regenia Gremminger of Gravois Mills; two nieces; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elvie Henry, Jessie Henry, and Walter Lee Evans, Sr., and sister Lori Evans.

A celebration of life observance will be at a later date.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.