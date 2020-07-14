Lois Vansell

Lois E. Vansell, 79, a lifelong resident of Versailles, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Care Center with her family by her side. She had been a resident at the center the past few months following a stroke in December.

She was born April 3, 1941, in Morgan County to Cecil Wray and Flossie Riggs Stevenson.

She grew up in Versailles and was a graduate of Versailles High School.

She worked for various banks in the area, including Morgan County Bank and US Bank in Versailles, Mercantile Bank in Eldon, and Concordia Bank in Laurie, where she retired as vice-president of finance.

She married James “Frank” Vansell June 5, 1959, at the parsonage of the Rev. Jim DeLong. The couple never had children of their own but had many nieces and nephews.

She learned to play the piano at a very young age and enjoyed quilting in her spare time.

She attended New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Ritchie Baptist Church. From the time she was a young girl she played the piano Sunday mornings at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church; playing the last time the Sunday prior to her stroke.

She enjoyed family history and looking up information about people from her past.

She is survived by nieces Lokeene Bowersox and husband Rodney of Versailles and Kara Webb and fiancé Chuck Dipasquale of Camdenton; great-nephews and a great-niece Russell Sebren, Necole Sherwin and husband Gary, Adam Khachi, and Remington Webb; three great-great-nephews and a great-great-niece; her husband’s siblings and their children; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nov. 2, 2014; special friend Corky Vogt; sister Doris Thomas and brother-in-law Skip Thomas; her father and mother; and step-father Norman Williams.

Funeral services were Friday, July 10, at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles with Bro. Richard Willis and Bro. Paul Cofer officiating.

Memorial contributions were suggested to New Bethel Missionary Baptist or Ritchie Baptist Church.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.