Louanna Edith Kunzler, 83, of Stover, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home.

She was born Oct. 7, 1937 in Kansas City, a daughter of Russel Henry and Agnes Mary (Thompson) Nicholson.

She married Albert Junior Kunsler Nov. 4, 1954, in Kansas City. He preceded her in death July 29, 2001.

She was raised in Kansas City. After she married, the couple made their home in Independence, where they raised their children. They retired to Stover in 1990.

She was a member of Abundant Life Church in Cole Camp.

She is survived by children Sherall Ingerson and husband Robert of Stover, Mary Pittman and husband William, Diana Remley and husband Victor, and Steven Kunzler all of Independence, and Donna Judd and husband Darryl of Stover; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; siblings Russell Nicholson of Kansas City, Ruby Weed and husband Robert of Eldon, Gaylen Nicholson, and Lyle Astill and wife Paula all of Kansas City; many nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to her husband of 47 years, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kimberly Alsup; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sister Flossie Nicholson; and brother Robert Nicholson.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 23, at Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles. Burial was in Stover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Abundant Life Church.

