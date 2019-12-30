

Mayme Evelyn Cline, 93 of Jefferson City, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

She was born March 6, 1926, in Stover, a daughter of John Dudley and Pearl V. Bishop Osborn.

She married Aubrey Daniel Cline Aug. 14, 1948, in Versailles. He preceded her in death Sept. 22, 2005.

She was raised in the Stover and Versailles area and graduated in 1944 from Versailles High School.

She worked as a bank teller for Central Trust Bank and helped on her husband’s family farm.

After the birth of her first child in 1959, she remained in the home. She was active in school activities, including serving as a room mother and Girl Scout leader.

She returned to work part time at Young Fashions for a number of years.

She enjoyed shopping, watching westerns, and was a Cardinals baseball fan.

She is survived by daughter Karen Burgess of Jefferson City; sister Lela Peterson of Windsor, Calif; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Debbie Cline; brothers Stanley Osborn and wife Maryanne, J.D. Osborn and wife Jean, Fred Osborn and wife Nadine; and sisters Lavern Rigsby, Georgina Hiller and husband Hazen, Ona Beck, and Barbara Jean Osborn.

Graveside services were Friday, Dec. 27 in the West Lawn Addition of the Versailles Cemetery with the Rev. Doyle Sager officiating.

Memorial contributions were suggested to the Versailles City Cemetery.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles.