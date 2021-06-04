Norma Jean Bremer

Norma Jean (Lemler) Bremer, 84, of Smithton, died Friday, May 28, 2021 at her home.

She was born May 6, 1937 in Longwood to Lee and Agnes (Klein) Lemler.

She grew up in the Florence area and attended school in Stover, graduating in 1955.

She married Robert “Bob” Bremer Nov. 28, 1956. He worked highway construction and she moved wherever the job took him. They later built a home in Smithton, where they raised their five children.

She ran a mail route several years and enjoyed embroidery.

She served on the Smithton Town and Country Fair Board from 1974 to 2016, with 18 of those years as president. She also served as secretary for the Smithton Fire Department.

She enjoyed trips to Branson and planning yearly vacations with her children and grandchildren. The couple also enjoyed pulling their travel trailer to Texas in the winter.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years; children Terry and wife Glenda Bremer of Wentzville, Deb Jenson and husband John of Leawood Kan., Lisa Hughes and husband David of Adrian, Kevin Bremer and wife Tamara of Kansas City, and Bill Bremer and wife Angela of Clinton; 10 grandchildren: three great-grandchildren; brothers Donnie Lemler and Bobby Lemler and wife Beverly; brothers-in-law Keith Bremer and Darrell Bremer; many nieces and nephews; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Bonnie Lemler, and brother-in-law Lloyd Bremer.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 1 at the St. John United Christ of Christ in Florence, with Bro. Dan Page officiating.

Burial was in the St. John UCC Cemetery in Florence. Grandsons Jace Hughes, Kyle Bremer, Alex Jenson, Ryan Bremer, Brant Bremer and Dillon Tarwater were casket bearers. Honorary casket bearers were Caleb Burns and Chad Johnston.

Memorial contributions were suggested to St. Johns United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund in Florence or the DCI Dialysis Clinic in Sedalia.

Arrangements under direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.