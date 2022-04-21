Norman Jacob Smith



Norman Jacob Smith, 100, of Knob Noster, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City.

He was born Dec. 8, 1921, in Sagrada, son of William Thomas and Della Ann (Wall) Smith.

He married Loretia V. “Rita” (Hunt) Dec. 12, 1946 in Stover.

He served in the United States Army 1942 to 1946 during World War II, earning the rank of Private First Class. He was awarded four bronze stars.

He worked for Black, Sivalls and Bryson 25 years; Central Missouri State University seven years; Jackson County Highway Department six years; owned a vending company with his wife 10 years; and as the Ranger for the Girl Scout camp where his wife was the head cook six years. With the Girl Scouts, he was awarded the Outstanding Ranger award and the Evelyn Bartlow award.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on tractors with his son.

He is survived by sons Warren Smith and wife Linda of Knob Noster, and Gary Smith of Grain Valley; grandchildren Wendy, Kelly, Christine, and Sherry; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; step-grandchildren Marc and Michiele; five step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by grandson Donald; sister Nellie Forth; and brother Vernie Smith.

Funeral services are scheduled 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover with the Rev. Steven Amos officiating.

Burial will be in Stover Cemetery with military honors by the United States Army and Stover American Legion Post 343.

Visitation is scheduled 12:30 p.m. until service time Thursday, April 21 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to NorthCare Hospice House, in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover.