Patricia Jo Anne Parrish, 80, of Gravois Mills died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born Dec. 12, 1939 in Denver, Colo. to Orin G. and Billie C. Sorter Swanson.

She married Robert K. Parrish May 17, 1965 in Miami, Okla. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2005.

She worked as a certified nurse’s assistant retiring from St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs.

She was a member in the Eastern Star, Linn Creek Lodge, in Camdenton.

She enjoyed crafting and gardening.

She is survived by sons Tony Parrish and wife Miriam and Terry Zlateff and wife Lulu all of Gravois Mills; daughter Dawna Lellelid and husband Paul of Hudson, Ill., daughter-in-law Sarah Parrish of Holt; sisters Judy Rinehart and husband Bill of Lone Jack and Toni Duncan of Blue Springs; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Michael Swanson and Steve Morrison; son Larry Parrish; one grandson and one great-grandson.

Private family services will be scheduled for May.

Arrangements under the direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles.