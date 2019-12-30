

Ray Anthony Bush, 65, of Stover, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, following a lengthy illness.

He was born July 16, 1954 in Philadelphia, Penn., a son of Calbert C. Jr. and Ruby Metscher Bush.

He was a graduate of Stover High School and served in the United States Marine Corps.

He owned and operated Ray Bush Roofing Company in Laurie.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking out, watching Chiefs football and Cardinals baseball, and NASCAR.

He is survived by his mother Ruby Campbell of Stover; father Calbert Bush, Jr. of Climax Springs; children Kristal Rainey and husband Sam of Barnett, Tony Bush of Independence, Nicole Porter of Jefferson City, and Dustin Metcalf of Laurie; eight grandchildren; several nieces, and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by brother Greg Bush and stepfather Kenneth Campbell.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 28, at Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover with the Rev. Bob Kelly officiating.

Burial, with military honors, was in the Stover Cemetery.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.